‘Crazy’ Actor Lakeith Stanfield Threatens SUICIDE On Instagram!!

Actor Lakeith Stanfield is the #1 trending topic on Twitter this morning, after MTO News learned that the actor appeared to be threatening suicide last night on Instagram.

Lakeith, who is rumored to have mental health issues, posted a series of pictures with his blood pressure medication and alcohol. In one image, the actor can be seen mixing the alcohol and the medication together.

The blood pressure medication, carvedilol, should never be mixed with alcohol. According to the CDC, the mixture could cause a person’s blood pressure to decrease to dangerously low levels.

Look:

People immediately flooded his IG comments with concern. And eventually he told fans that he’s “fine.”

Lakeith is an actor who made his feature film debut in the independent drama Short Term 12 (2013), an adaptation of the 2008 short film in which he had also appeared, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

He received further recognition for his roles in numerous biopics such as civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson in Selma (2014), Snoop Dogg in Straight Outta Compton (2015), and Patrick Haynes in Snowden (2016).

Stanfield also played leading and supporting roles in the critically acclaimed films Dope (2015), Get Out (2017), Sorry to Bother You (2018), Someone Great (2019), Uncut Gems (2019), Knives Out (2019), and The Photograph (2020). Since 2016, he has starred in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta.