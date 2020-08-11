Home Entertainment ‘Crazy’ Actor Lakeith Stanfield Threatens SUICIDE On Instagram!!

By
Bradley Lamb
Actor Lakeith Stanfield is the #1 trending topic on Twitter this morning, after MTO News learned that the actor appeared to be threatening suicide last night on Instagram.

Lakeith, who is rumored to have mental health issues, posted a series of pictures with his blood pressure medication and alcohol. In one image, the actor can be seen mixing the alcohol and the medication together.

The blood pressure medication, carvedilol, should never be mixed with alcohol. According to the CDC, the mixture could cause a person’s blood pressure to decrease to dangerously low levels.

