The NFL will not be using a bubble format for the 2020 season, but that isn’t stopping some players from making one of their own.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, a number of Dallas’ players are essentially creating their own bubble for training camp by checking into a hotel next to the Cowboys’ training facility and staying there. A source t old them that the “majority” of the team would be staying there, and players are being strongly encouraged to do so.