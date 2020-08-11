COVID-19 outbreak derails Super League competition with Hull players testing positive

England’s Super League competition has been plunged into chaos, with six players from one team testing positive to COVID-19.

Five of the six played for Hull against Salford on Saturday. Two members of the Hull coaching staff have also tested positive to coronavirus, while another player will have to be retested after returning an inconclusive result.

Both Hull and Salford have cancelled their scheduled training sessions on Wednesday, while those that tested positive are required to isolate until August 21.

Hull are due to play Castleford this weekend, while Salford is scheduled to face Catalans. While there has not yet been an official announcement, it seems increasingly unlikely those matches will go ahead.

The news comes as a major blow to the competition, which restarted just 10 days ago after the COVID-19 break.

All Super League teams are currently tested once a week.

“Public Health England, the Hull FC players and staff, and the Salford Red Devils club were informed of the situation this evening,” Hull said in a statement.

“Salford’s routine weekly test results have not yet been received, but the RFL is now analysing Sunday’s match to determine how many players from each team will also be required to self-isolate under the test and trace procedures that have been agreed with Public Health England.

“Announcements on the impact on forthcoming Betfred Super League and Coral Challenge Cup fixtures over the next two weekends will be made as soon as possible.”