Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on Monday

The latest:

Global total passes 20 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Canada passes 120,000 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases.

Quebec students Grade 5 and up will be required to wear masks in hallways, but not classrooms.

Ontario ends weeklong streak of fewer than 100 new daily cases; Windsor-Essex will go to Stage 3.

India registers record 1,007 fatalities in past hours.

Australia records daily record of 19 deaths.

Face masks now required outdoors at crowded Paris locations.

Iran shutters newspaper after expert questions virus numbers.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has passed 20 million. That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials believe the actual number is much higher, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40 per cent of all those who are infected have no symptoms.

The United States, Brazil and India have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 20,001,019 and 733,897 people have died as of 8 p.m ET.

Earlier in the day, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there is a “vast global gap” between the funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the funds committed. He said the organization is only “10 per cent of the way” there.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Tedros said the next three months present a “crucial window of opportunity” to scale up the response.

WATCH | Anti-mask protesters in Quebec demand ‘liberté’:

Thousands of anti-mask demonstrators filled the streets of Montreal on Saturday, demanding the right to personal freedoms and criticizing Quebec’s pandemic response. 2:21

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Canada had 120,132 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 106,355 of those as recovered or resolved. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 9,025.

In Quebec, students from Grade 5 and up will have to wear masks as they head back to school, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Monday as part of the province’s updated back-to-school plan.

The mask rule will apply to older elementary students and high school students — as well as people in vocational training or adult education programs — in common areas, including school transportation.

Students from Grade 5 and up will have to wear masks as they head back to school in Quebec. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Once the student is inside the classroom, however, the mask rule will not apply.

“We want to preserve face-to-face contact. Expressions are important,” Roberge said.

Ontario reported an additional 115 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, ending a weeklong streak with fewer than 100 new daily cases.

The slight uptick comes as the Ministry of Health announced that Windsor-Essex, the last of Ontario 34 public health units still in Stage 2 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan, has been given a green light to move ahead into the next phase of recovery on Wednesday.

WATCH | Ontario doctor’s tweets about COVID-19 called ‘dangerous’:

Ontario pediatrician Dr. Kulvinder Gill is the subject of complaints from fellow doctors who accuse her of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on Twitter. Gill says she is being defamed and censored. 2:19

Outbreaks of the illness among temporary farm workers in the area had previously prevented public health officials from allowing Windsor-Essex to proceed into Stage 3.

Monday is the first since infections peaked that the number of confirmed active cases in Ontario is below 1,000, with some 994 still ongoing.

Here’s what’s happening around the world

Australia recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday although a slowdown in new cases gave hope that a second wave of new infections in the state of Victoria may have peaked.

Nineteen people died from the virus in the past hours, all in Victoria state, a national daily record. However, only 337 people across the country were diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the lowest one-day rise since July 29, officials said.

Crowds gather to watch a rugby match in Auckland on Sunday. New Zealand has marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the coronavirus. (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Neighbouring New Zealand, where life has largely returned to normal, on the weekend recorded 100 days with no new cases of local transmission.

In France’s capital, residents and visitors were required to wear face masks starting Monday in some outdoor areas amid an uptick in reported coronavirus cases.

The measure covers locations such as the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin — among the city’s most popular lunch spots — Paris’s open-air markets, and popular tourist sites like Notre Dame Cathedral and the Montmartre district.

A woman wears a protective face mask at Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday. Starting Monday, face masks are now required outdoors at crowded locations in the French capital. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

Police are authorized to issue a 135-euro ($212 Cdn) fine to people who do not follow the new public health requirement. A nationwide decree already requires people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places.

Greece’s culture ministry is closing down the Museum of the Ancient Agora, a major archaeological site in central Athens, for two weeks after a cleaner there was diagnosed with COVID-19.

A ministry statement Monday said the museum would be comprehensively disinfected, while the actual site of the Ancient Agora, which was the administrative, political and social centre of the ancient city, will remain open.

The closure comes as Greece has announced 126 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last day, bringing the country’s total to 5,749, and one more death for a total death toll of 213 amid a spike in daily infections.

The government announced new measures Monday to curb the spread, including orderings bars, restaurants and cafés in several regions to shut between midnight and 7 a.m. Other measures include requiring those arriving in the country from land borders, as well as those flying in from several European countries, to have proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Iran shut down a newspaper on Monday after it published remarks by an expert who said the official figures on coronavirus cases and deaths in the country account for only five per cent of the real toll, allegations rejected by the Health Ministry.

Mohammad Reza Sadi, the editor-in-chief of Jahane Sanat, told the official IRNA news agency that authorities closed his newspaper, which began publishing in 2004 and was mainly focused on business news.

The ministry has reported a total of nearly 330,000 cases and 18,616 deaths, including 189 fatalities in the last hours. Authorities in Iran, home to the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, have come under heavy criticism since the start of the pandemic because of their reluctance to impose the kind of sweeping restrictions seen elsewhere in the region.

A health worker conducts a swab test on a man at a testing centre for COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Nhac Nguyen/AFP/Getty Images)

Vietnam’s Health Ministry reported six more coronavirus infections and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 847, with 13 fatalities.

Most of the new cases, including an eight-year-old boy, are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month.

The ministry said more than 182,000 people are being quarantined in the country, including 5,139 at hospitals, 28,408 at centralized quarantine centres and the rest at home.

Indonesia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 127,083, data from the government’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 42 new deaths, taking that total to 5,765, data showed.

A well-known Hindu temple in India has seen more than 700 cases of the novel coronavirus among its staff in the past two months, a temple official said on Monday.

India registered a record 1,007 fatalities in the past hours as new coronavirus infections surged by 62,064 cases.

The Health Ministry said total fatalities reached 44,386 on Monday, while the total number of positive cases reported so far is more than 2.2 million.

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a market in Jammu, India, on Monday. (Channi Anand/The Associated Press)

Cases in India have been spreading from urban areas to smaller towns and the countryside, where health infrastructure is already over-burdened.

New locally transmitted cases of coronavirus in China fell to just 14 over the past hours, the National Health Commission reported Monday. The low figure was offset, however, by 35 cases brought into the country by Chinese travellers from overseas.

All the cases of local transmission were in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, where the city of Urumqi is the centre of China’s latest outbreak. Tightened restrictions on travel, widespread testing and a lockdown on some residential communities appear to have been effective in bringing down numbers of new infections in Urumqi, while a separate outbreak in the northeastern city of Dalian seems to have run its course.

Hong Kong reported another 72 cases and five deaths as it continues to battle a new wave of infections with tightened rules on indoor dining and obligatory mask wearing in public settings. Hong Kong has reported 52 deaths among 4,079 total cases.

WATCH | Epidemiologist discusses risks for children returning to school:

Dr. Christopher Labos says there is little value in testing every child for the coronavirus before school starts and he speaks to concerns about keeping kids apart in the classroom. 5:43

In the United States, a total of nine students and staff at a Georgia high school have tested positive for the coronavirus, the principal said in a letter to parents after the school made headlines for online photos showing hallways packed with teens not wearing masks.

Principal Gabe Carmona wrote Saturday that six students and three staff members at North Paudling High School west of Atlanta tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infected students and staff members were inside the school building “sometime” last week, Carmona’s letter said. He said the school was disinfecting the building, but it was unclear whether the school would quarantine other students and staff who may have been exposed.