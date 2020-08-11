Collingwood survive major scare from winless Adelaide Crows, AFL

The Collingwood Magpies have cushioned themselves within the top eight after surviving a major scare from the winless Adelaide Crows.

Despite not taking the lead until midway during the third quarter, the Magpies on Tuesday night defeated the Crows 10.2 (62) to 5.8 (38) at Adelaide Oval.

The Magpies moved to 7th on the AFL ladder and are now six points clear of the 9th placed Melbourne Demons.

With the likes of Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey, Jamie Elliott, Jeremy Howe, Adam Treloar and Darcy Moore all sitting on the sidelines, Collingwood welcomed back veteran and fan favourite Lynden Dunn who played his first game in 773 days.

Lynden Dunn (Getty)

Dunn, who hadn’t played since Round 15 of 2018 after undergoing multiple knee reconstructions, kicked a goal in his return as his teammates swarmed him in celebration.

Viewers watching on from home also took to social media to point out the 33-year-old’s eye-catching mullet.

Collingwood will clash with the Demons in Brisbane on Saturday while the Crows meet the Bulldogs on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Josh Daicos scores for the Magpies