Chrissy Teigen’s Spicy Miso Pasta Recipe

Chrissy explains that this dish puts an Asian twist on carbonara, which I personally love, so I knew I had to attempt making it along with the rest of the internet…
…especially when people claimed it was worth the hype!
Chrissy’s spicy miso pasta wasn’t hard to make at all. Here’s everything you’re going to need:
To start, get a pot of boiling water going and start frying your bacon. Chrissy calls for thick cut bacon, but I prefer this turkey bacon. The choice is yours! While you wait, mix together the ingredients for the sauce.
You’ll want to add three eggs to your sauce and stir. Once your noodles are al dente and your bacon is done, mix everything in a pan on low heat.
At this point, you’ll REALLY smell the fragrance of the chili garlic sauce and cooked bacon. Delicious. Add your cheese in and make sure everything is coated real nice.
Garnish with green onions and BAM, easy! Serve it up on a plate and add extra cheese on top.
Chrissy has done it again! The spicy miso was truly outstanding. I now understand why everyone is making this. It’s comfort food with a kick. The sauce was phenomenal but not too spicy, and the cheese and bacon paired perfectly with the other flavors. It’s a recipe that doesn’t take a lot of work or time, and it will absolutely impress your friends.
Would you try making this? Let us know in the comments!