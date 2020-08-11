Celebs Shower Love on Jacqueline Fernandez on her Birthday

Jacqueline Fernandez made a place for herself in the industry slowly yet steadily. Making her mark with some crackling dance tracks and performances, the actress has a strong fan following. Her charming looks and radiant smile often captivate the audience in a jiffy and today on her birthday a lot of celebs wished her to make her big day even more special.

Rakul Preet Singh, Preity Zinta, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and several others took to social media to pour love on the actress on her birthday. Jacqueline is not just a beautiful actress but is also an adored colleague and therefore many people from the industry took time out to wish this pretty woman as she turned a year older today.

Check out all the wishes below…

1. Remo D’souza: Happy wala birthday Jacqueline.

2. Huma Qureshi: Happy birthday Jacqueline stay happy stay blessed always you adorable cutie.

3. Rakul Preet Singh: Happy birthday Jacqueline! May you have a fabulous year! Keep smiling always.

4. Preity Zinta: Happy Birthday to miss sunshine Jackie! Stay as sunny and as lovely as you are always! Loads of love always! XOXO Jacqueline.

5. Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Jacqueline! Your smile and positive energy is so infectious! Continue to be your awesome happy self always! Wishing you lots of love and luck!

6. Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday to the ever happy and smiling Jacqueline. Have a great day filled with snapchatting!