Celebrating 20 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Filmfare’s August issue

An unmatched screen presence, phenomenal acting chop, killer looks and a sizzling personality… These are things people normally use to describe our latest cover star Kareena Kapoor Khan. We decided to dedicate our August 2020 issue to the superstar as she completes 20 incredible years in the film industry. Kareena started off her journey back in 2000 with J.P Dutta’s Refugee. Ever since, the actor has managed to wow and surprise the audience with each passing film. Kareena’s characters like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Geet from Jab We Met and Chameli from Chameli will always be etched in the memory of Bollywood fans. The way she has portrayed these characters and made them her own, just goes to show how brilliant she is at her craft.

Apart from this, what makes the cover even more special is that it is shot by her husband Saif Ali Khan. Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, we couldn’t have a full blown photoshoot but looking at the end result, we can safely say that Saif had us covered.

Take a look at the cover below.