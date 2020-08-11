Cee-Lo Blasts Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

Atlanta artist Cee-Lo is unimpressed with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B and called then out during a recent interview where aired his gripes about modern music.

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” he told Far Out. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

He didn’t stop there.

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position,” he went on. “I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all.”

He then had a few words for Nicki Minaj too, calling her desperate: “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence,” he adds. “Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

Is he right?