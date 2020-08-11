Home Entertainment Cee-Lo Blasts Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

Cee-Lo Blasts Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Atlanta artist Cee-Lo is unimpressed with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B and called then out during a recent interview where aired his gripes about modern music.

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” he told Far Out. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©