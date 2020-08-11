Cats Patrick Dangerfield open to extending season, fixtures

Geelong Cats star Patrick Dangerfield has urged the AFL to consider playing more games in future seasons.

The 2020 AFL season currently sees each team playing just 17 games due to the COVID-19 outbreak which forced the competition to shorten its regular 22 match schedule for all clubs. Game lengths have also reduced with every match now playing 16-minute quarters, down from 20.

Dangerfield, who’s also the president of AFL Players Association, wants conversations to commence on whether the league could play out a season where clubs play upwards of 27 games.

The Cats star famously challenged the AFL back in 2018 to reduce its standard 22-game fixture following a year that saw a number of stars on the sideline due to injury.

However, the 2016 Brownlow Medallist said the competition should be “open” to changes and believes more matches could be scheduled if the length of games are reduced.

Patrick Dangerfield (Getty)

“The problem with playing everyone twice is ground availability and just how taxing that would be,” Dangerfield said on SEN’s Whateley.

“I definitely think the conversation should be had around playing more than 22 games a season and especially when you have the ability to pivot and be fluid about how the fixture is run. You might lock in a fixture for the first eight weeks and then having a floating fixture for (the next period of the matches).

“I think we’ve all got to be open to all potential changes and if that’s an increase in games … it might be (as many as) 27 games in a season with a slightly shorter game length, I think that’s something we should consider.

“The other thing to confront is COVID-19 isn’t going away fast and this is something we’re going to have to live with yet, so I don’t think the year is just going to end and automatically we’re just going to return to the status quo next season.”

Shane Crawford defends WAGs in hubs – Full Time

Dangerfield says the revamped 2020 season has proven that teams can handle fewer breaks and that if it was to continue, it could “equalise the fixture” going forward.

“What this has shown is there’s definitely a potential to have less breaks that might help equalise the fixture,” Dangerfield said.

“That’s one of the big compromises when you’re trying to give teams a bigger rest between games during a normal season. If you did have the ability to add more five-day breaks, you could make it more even but what makes those five day breaks easier are the shortened games.

“Because the games are less taxing, you do have the ability to back up quicker than you usually would.”