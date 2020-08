The coronavirus outbreak that has left the St. Louis Cardinals idle since a July 29 loss to the Minnesota Twins and sent some individuals associated with the club to the emergency room will keep the team out of action through the midweek.

On Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com tweeted that the league postponed Thursday’s scheduled doubleheader between the Cardinals and Detroit Tigers. An update on the Cardinals season will come later this week following additional testing and monitoring.