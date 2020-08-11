Cardi B Makes Trina Trending on Twitter While Defending ‘WAP’

Instagram

Cardi’s collaborator Megan The Stallion also defends the song, by noting the double standards that people have as she compares it to reactions to Tear Da Club Up Thugs’ 1999 song.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s collaborative song “WAP” has sparked controversy for its raunchy lyrics as soon as it was released on August 7. Cardi has been defending the track on social media multiple times, and in a new Twitter post, she points out that she isn’t the only femcee with raunchy songs.

“People think that WAP is so nasty and freaky except people from Florida …..Trina,Khia,Jackie O used to go in in,” Cardi wrote on Tuesday, August 11 on the blue bird app. The name-drop of Trina was enough to make the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star to trend on the app.

Cardi B mentioned other rappers with raunchy songs.

“Trina said ‘I’ll f**k him in the living room while his children home I make him eat it while my period on’ Wap is mid compared to that,” wrote one user, also defending “WAP”. Another fan added, “We literally grew up with Oochie Wally, My Neck my back, Trina, Whisper Song, Tip Drill, P***y Popping, Disco Inferno, the entire 2LiveCrew catalog but Wap is where the line is finally drawn.”

Someone else chimed in, “If y’all think WAP is the nastiest thing you heard, then stay away from Trina. ‘Look Back At Me’ makes WAP look innocent.”

Megan also joined Cardi in defending their song. Writing on her own page, the Hot Girl Summer said, “Lol dudes will scream ‘slob on my knob’ word for word and crying abt WAP. bye lil boy,” referring to Tear Da Club Up Thugs‘ 1999 song.

Megan Thee Stallion called out the double standards against ‘WAP’.

On the track, the group raps, “Slob on my knob like corn on the cob/ Check in with me, and do your job/ Lay on the bed, and give me head/ Don’t have to ask, don’t have to beg/ Juicy is my name, sex is my game/ Let’s call the boys, let’s run a train/ Squeeze on my nuts, lick on my butt.”

“WAP” has received criticism from several people including James P. Bradley, a Republican running for a Congressional seat in California, who took issue with their provocative lyrics. Claiming that he “accidentally” heard the song, he tweeted, “Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears.”

“I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!” he said, adding, “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.”

Former Republican Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine also slammed the song as “disgusting” and “vile,” and disagreed with the notion that the song is a female empowerment anthem. She said the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker and the “Savage” raptress are “completely wrong” if they think the song does “anything to empower women.”