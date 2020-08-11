Cara Delevingne Shares Cozy Moments With Margaret Qualley Amid Romance Rumors

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Carnival Row’ actress has made public photos of her adventure with Andie MacDowell’s 25-year-old daughter, prompting fellow model Kaia Gerber to comment on her sweet tribute.

Cara Delevingne has publicly shared her adoration for fellow actress Margaret Qualley amid rumours of a budding romance.

The “Suicide Squad” star has been growing close to Andie MacDowell‘s 25-year-old daughter during the coronavirus pandemic, and late on Sunday (August 09), Cara posted a series of Instagram shots documenting their adventures together.

A few of the snaps show the Brit laying on top of Margaret, while in another, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress is pictured standing behind Cara, holding onto her chest.

She captioned the shots, “I’m not cute, you are @margaretqualley,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Model Kaia Gerber, who has also been hanging out with Cara in recent weeks, commented on the sweet tribute, “I feel lucky to know you both.”

Cara split from Ashley Benson earlier this year after two years together. The “Pretty Little Liars” star has since moved on to date rapper G-Eazy.