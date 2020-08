Canada Goose posts wider loss as coronavirus hits demand

Article content

Canada Goose Holdings Inc on Tuesday posted a wider first-quarter loss from a year earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the luxury parka maker to temporarily shut some of its stores.

The Toronto-based retailer forecast current-quarter revenue to decline due to its weak wholesale business on lower traffic at department stores and said the quarter would be a low point for its online business due to the limited in-season relevance of its products.

Known for its expensive red parkas worn by everyone from Arctic scientists to Hollywood celebrities, Canada Goose has suffered a big hit to sales, as fashion capitals across Europe and North America shut down to help curb the spread of the virus.

The retailer’s revenue fell 63 per cent to $26.1 million in the first quarter ended June 28, hurt by a near 75 per cent decline in its wholesale unit, but beat Wall Street estimates of $18.34 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada Goose’s net loss widened to $50.1 million, or 46 cents per share, from $29.4 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 35 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 43 cents.

U.S.-listed shares of Canada Goose, down about 32 per cent this year, fell 5 per cent in premarket trade.

