Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of shareholder conference call for Q2 2020 results

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it will be releasing its operating and financial results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday the 13th of August 2020.

Caledonia will be hosting a conference call and Q,amp;A session open to all investors on Thursday the 13th of August 2020 at 16:00 UK time (17:00 South Africa/Zimbabwe, 11:00AM ET, 08:00AM Pacific Time).

Dial in numbers:

New York+1 212 999 6659
South Africa Toll Free0800 980 512
Standard International Access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
UK Toll Free 0808 109 0700
USA Toll Free+1 866 966 5335
Call Password Caledonia Mining Results

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason		Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford		Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray		Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

