Broncos sacking of Tevita Pangai Jr facing legal issues says Paul Gallen

Cronulla Sharks great Paul Gallen has cast doubts on whether the Brisbane Broncos can “legally” sack forward Tevita Pangai Jr.

Pangai on the weekend breached the NRL’s COVID-19 biosecurity protocols when it was revealed he was caught up in a police operation at the opening of a barber shop, where members of the Mongols bikie gang were present.

There is no suggestion Pangai Jnr was involved in any criminal wrongdoing, but he had returned from Sydney and broken the quarantine bubble to be at the shop’s opening.

In response to his breach, the Broncos are set to sack the prop and tear up his $650,000 contract, according to multiple Brisbane-based reporters, including Nine News’ Ben Dobbin.

However, Gallen fears the club may face a number of hurdles in sacking Pangai after the former Sharks captain made a few phone calls to his former club and manager, who informed him there would need to be a serious enough breach to terminate the contract.

The former NSW Origin skipper said unless Pangai had previous breaches that media didn’t know about, then he’d be “surprised” if the club could tear up the forward’s contract.

“I don’t know if he will be sacked,” Gallen told Wide World of Sports’ 2GB radio.

“I’ve spoken to my manager, who’s a leading NRL manager and has been for 30 years, and I’ve also spoken to the Cronulla Sharks, and they’ve both said they would be surprised if he can be sacked over this.

“Unless he has previous breaches which we don’t know about… I was told by the Sharks this afternoon you need to have multiple breaches or a big enough breach where you say: ‘Next breach you will be sacked’.

“From all reports, I haven’t heard this has happened to Pangai.”

Tevita Pangai Junior (Getty)

Galled used his former teammate Todd Carney as an example of where it might get tricky for the Broncos after the 2010 Dally M Player of the Year won a wrongful dismissal case against Cronulla who sacked him over a nightclub incident.

“Unless he had previous breaches we don’t know about, I’d be surprised if he is sacked,” he said.

“You’ve only got to look at Todd Carney a few years back. He was sacked over an incident at a nightclub as we all know, and he went for wrongful dismissal and he won.

“I don’t understand the legal side of the contract and I think that’s what the Broncos will be doing in the next 24 hours and seeing if it is a sackable offence.

“I’ve got no doubt they may want to cut ties with him, but whether they can do it legally or not, we won’t know until tomorrow. I’d be really surprised.”

