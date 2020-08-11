Britney Spears’ Father Claims Conservatorship Cost Her $1.2M in 2019

Instagram

According to Jamie Spears in the financial documents submitted to court, the ‘Toxic’ singer spent a total of $1.2 million in legal fees for her conservatorship last year.

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship cost her $1.2 million (£920,00) in legal fees last year (19).

The “Toxic” star’s father Jamie was named her conservator in 2008 when he took on responsibility for his daughter’s welfare and finances following her public breakdown.

However, the arrangement has come under scrutiny since Britney was admitted to rehab last year and Jamie later handed over duties to her longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as he battled illness. A hearing designed to thrash out new arrangements was postponed last month (Jul20).

According to financial documents filed by Jamie and obtained by The Blast website, Britney spent a total of $1.2 million on attorney fees and services in 2019, $400,000 (£305,000) of which were “conservatee fees” charged by her own lawyer, Sam Ingham, and another $346,000 (£264,000) went to attorneys working on the conservatorship.

The accounting documents also state that Britney’s previous co-conservator Andrew Wallet was paid $27,000 (£20,600) while her dad received $128,000 (£97,800).

Other expenses include $438,000 (£334,000) on travel and $262,000 (£200,000) on jewellery, antiques, and furs.

A court date scheduled for 22 July was reportedly abandoned due to hackers illegally accessing the streamed proceedings. The legal wrangles over Britney’s conservatorship have alarmed some of her fans, who have started a #FreeBritney movement to campaign for her to be put in charge of her own affairs again.