Breaking News: Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

2020 seems to be full of bad news for Bollywood and one after the other shocking things are coming to the forefront. The latest news to add to this is about Bollywood’s Baba Sanjay Dutt. The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday due to breathlessness, but soon returned home. However, earlier today, the actor took to social media and wrote, “Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

And now according to reports, it has been confirmed that Sanjay Dutt has lung cancer. A source informed am online portal, “Baba is devastated. He has little children. Fortunately, they are in Dubai right now with their mother. But breaking this awful news to them would be an ordeal.”

Talking about the illness the source added, “It is curable. He needs instant and rigorous treatment for which he leaves immediately.” According to reports, Sanjay is considering getting treated abroad but is also open to consulting doctors in Mumbai. We wish Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery.