Bow Wow Says He’s Happy For Angela Simmons & Her New Man

Angela Simmons and Bow Wow seemed to both be single at the same time — but instead of dating each other, Angela got herself a new man, and Bow says he’s happy for her.

Angela Simmons is currently dating champion boxer Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs. The couple recently went Instagram official, and her followers are here for the new union.

“Y’all be letting the internet really like…y’ all be paying attention to the wrong sh*t. That’s my dog. We been telling y’all we just friends, man. I’m happy for her. Matter of fact, I was like one of the first people to text her and tell her I was so happy for her. I’m so happy for her cause now y’all can stop asking me about that sh*t. Y’all can stay the f*ck out of my comments and my Instagram with all that sh*t. So thank you. I was excited,” he said. “I was very happy. I’m proud of her. She deserves it.”

Bow spoke highly of Jacobs too: “A h*ll of a fighter, too. You know I love my sports, so I’m happy as f*ck for her. And besides, y’all know I’m still out here. You know what I mean? I’m still outside. Being with me wouldn’t have been the right thing to do.”