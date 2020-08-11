Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 postponed

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets were locked in a duel for the ages on Tuesday night, playing into a fifth overtime in a game that began at 3 p.m. ET – the fourth-longest game of all time. As a result of this historic game and the unprecedented circumstances of the bubble postseason, Game 1 of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes series that was supposed to begin at 8 p.m. ET has now been postponed. The league has announced that the two teams will square off at 11:00am ET on Wednesday, which should allow for the Washington Capitals-New York Islanders game to proceed as scheduled at 3 p.m. ET.

With Game 2 of Bruins-Hurricanes still scheduled for Thursday night, the teams will open their first-round series with back-to-back games. As with every series this year, there is already a back-to-back scheduled for Games 5 and 6 on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. As a result, Boston and Carolina could end up playing six games in days in this series. Backup goaltenders Jaroslav Halak and James Reimer could very well see a start or two in this series.

Additionally, the Hurricanes’ long wait has been extended even further. Carolina was the only team to sweep its qualifying-round series, knocking out the New York Rangers last Tuesday, Aug. 4. The Hurricanes had already waited a week but now will have gone eight days between action. The Bruins meanwhile played their final round-robin game on Sunday.