Blackrock Microsystems Licenses Wyss Center’s Real-time Neural Signal Processing Platform

“Blackrock Microsystems is proud to be collaborating with the Wyss Center in an effort to bring life-changing innovation and neuro technology to patients,” said Marcus Gerhardt, MPhil, MA, Blackrock Microsystem’s co-founder and CEO.

“We hope that this is the first of many joint neurotechnology developments with Blackrock Microsystems, that will have a big impact on many people’s lives,” added Wyss Center’s CEO Mary Tolikas, Ph.D., MBA.

About the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering, Geneva, Switzerland

The Wyss Center is an independent, non-profit research and development organization that advances our understanding of the brain to realize therapies and improve lives.

The Wyss Center staff, together with the Center’s academic and industrial collaborators, pursue innovations and new approaches in neurobiology, neuroradiology and neurotechnology, to reveal unique insights into the mechanisms underlying the dynamics of the brain and the treatment of disease and to accelerate the development of devices and therapies for unmet medical needs.

The Wyss Center was established by a generous donation from the Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss in 2014. Additional resources from funding agencies and other sources help the Wyss Center accelerate its mission.

www.wysscenter.ch/

About Blackrock Microsystems LLC

Blackrock Microsystems, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, was founded in 2008 and is the world’s leading provider of technology in the neuroscience, neural engineering, and neural prosthetics space. The company’s technology is at the core of worldwide innovations in Brain-Machine Interfaces (BMI/BCI), implantable bionic technologies and epilepsy diagnostics. Most impactful implantations of the Utah Array have been in some tetraplegic individuals from University of Pittsburgh’s Nathan Copeland, who controlled a prosthetic arm to fist bump US President Barack Obama in 2016; Ohio State University’s Ian Burkhart who is learning to control an automobile, and CalTech’s Nancy Smith who is learning to play a virtual piano. Seemingly easy tasks, all have used the Utah Array to translate their thoughts into action to restore function.

