Billie Eilish and Fall Out Boy Join Dan and Shay in Signing Up for ‘Why I’m Voting’ Campaign

WENN

To encourage Americans to cast a vote in the upcoming presidential election, iHeartMedia will also launch a podcast which will feature John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Jewell, Melissa Etheridge and many more.

–

Billie Eilish, Dan + Shay, and Fall Out Boy are among the stars who have signed up for the 2020 Why I’m Voting campaign.

They join a long list of musicians who have joined forces with bosses at iHeartMedia to encourage Americans to cast a vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 3.

Starting on Monday, August 10, officials at the radio company will run campaign spots on more than 850 of its broadcast stations featuring the voices of the stars taking part in the initiative, who will share why they’re voting.

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, DJ Khaled, Adam Lambert, Ashley McBryde, FINNEAS, French Montana, Diplo, and more will also be featured as part of the campaign.

“With voter turnout expected to hit record numbers on Election Day, ‘Why I’m Voting’ presents a rare opportunity for people of all backgrounds and beliefs to have their voices heard by millions of their fellow Americans before we cast our votes in November,” iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes said in a statement.

iHeartMedia will also launch a “Why I’m Voting” podcast on Monday, which will feature John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Will Ferrell, Jewell, Melissa Etheridge, Pitbull and more encouraging listeners to make their voices heard.