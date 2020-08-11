Big Ten cancels 2020 football season, wants to play in spring

Following days of reports and speculation that The Big Ten will cancel its 2020 football season, the conference has reportedly reached a final decision.

Big Ten officials have begun informing schools that there will be no football this fall, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. The league will attempt to instead play games in the spring.

Several Big Ten coaches have come forward this week and said they will explore ways to play games outside the conference if the season is canceled, so it remains to be seen if that will actually happen. As of now, the Big Ten is the only one of the Power Five conferences to make a final decision about playing in the fall.

The Big Ten has existing TV deals with Big Ten Network, FOX and ESPN. Schools leaving the conference even for just one season could impact these deals. But if the schools are motivated enough to play, some sort of deal likely could be worked out to allow for various scenarios. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh released a lengthy statement this week giving reasons why he believes football should be played this fall.