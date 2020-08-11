Biden's VP pick Kamala Harris, who has close ties with tech execs and has dodged questions about breaking up Big Tech, is likely to generate excitement in SV (Theodore Schleifer/Vox)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Theodore Schleifer / Vox:

Biden’s VP pick Kamala Harris, who has close ties with tech execs and has dodged questions about breaking up Big Tech, is likely to generate excitement in SV  —  The California senator has glad-handed with tech elites for decades.  —  For months, Silicon Valley hasn’t been quite sure what to make of Joe Biden.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR