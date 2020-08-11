Betting on a casino operator during the time of social distancing

Barry Diller’s IAC, which has focused on internet companies in recent years, has taken a $1 billion stake in gambling titan MGM Resorts International.

The stake gives IAC, which recently spun off its stake in online-dating company Match, a 13% stake in the publicly-traded casino and hotel company.

It’s a bold bet. Casinos are perhaps one of the most vulnerable places to be during the pandemic: On a typical day, people mill about in close quarters in windowless, indoor spaces. Hardly a choice hangout spot in a time of social distancing.

Even public market investors, who have bullishly taken the S,amp;P 500 to near-record highs, are wary of the sector. Shares of Wynn Resorts, for instance, stand at roughly 40% down from the start of the year, compared to the S,amp;P’s 3% gain.

So why is IAC betting on MGM? In particular, it’s interested in “an area that currently comprises a tiny portion of its revenue—online gaming,” said Diller, chairman and senior executive at IAC in a statement. “There is a digital first opportunity within MGM Resorts’ already impressive offline businesses… We hope we can strongly contribute to the growth of online gaming.”

Every company is becoming an internet company, or so it seems. But keep track of another part to the deal: While tech valuations are at or above pre-pandemic levels, companies with heavy real estate presences, like MGM, have not recovered from the coronavirus market dip—which, from a P/E ratio perspective, spells opportunity.

Whether IAC can execute is a different question.

in the Black tech community: Valence, a network specifically aimed at connecting Black tech professionals, raised $5.25 million in Series A funding. It’s an interesting deal, because while diversity has been a growing issue in Silicon Valley, from a revenue perspective, the Black tech community is not exactly a huge one in the U.S., with the group consistently underrepresented in Silicon Valley and in executive teams.

But GGV Managing Partner Hans Tung is betting that there are a core group of Black executives on that platform that can broaden the network. It comes at a time when the venture capital community may be more aware of racial inequalities than ever. But the Valence deal, he says, was underway well before the current conversation around Black Lives Matter.

“It is not a charity case. It will be a revenue-generating opportunity,” Tung says of Valence. He also applied his experience with investments in the female executive networking space to Valence. GGV invested in Chief, a company that networks women executives: “There are many women groups out there. But the value will be more limited if it is free if you can’t hire the best with full-time dedication.”

While Valence is still very much in its early stages, Tung says the company, which currently offers virtual events and job postings for free, is exploring the idea of a freemium model, in which some services—say, mentoring—require a membership fee. The community currently has a membership of about 10,000 Black professionals.

GGV Capital led the round, and was joined by existing investor Upfront Ventures. Other investors include Maveron, Softbank Opportunity Fund, B Capital, True Capital Management, Neil Sequeira (Defy), Rick Heitzmann (FirstMark), David Krane (GV), Gunderson Dettmer, pro football player Kelvin Beachum and Sunny Dhillon (Signia).

