Best NordicTrack Exercise Equipment Deals for August 2020

If you are about to set up your first home gym or upgrade an existing home gym, be sure to check out NordicTrack’s cardiovascular and total body workout machines. NordicTrack has full lines of commercial and home fitness machines with a wide variety of features and price tags. In addition to the original Classic Ski Machine, NordicTrack makes regular treadmills, incline treadmills, elliptical machines, upright and recumbent exercise bikes, rowers with interactive screens and multiple resistance levels, strength workout stations, and multi-size adjustable dumbbells that let you change the weight amounts quickly and save storage space and workout area clutter. Most NordicTrack models have multiple workout routines integrated into their control consoles and can interface with iFit interactive workouts for coaching, training, and workouts.

NordicTrack’s iFit Global Workouts

Afraid you’ll miss out on the shared energy of group workouts or personalized coaching from trainers? NordicTrack’s subscription-based iFit interactive personal training program has expert international trainers and coaches with motivating workouts in many styles so you can focus on one step of workout or try severe to mix it up or to decide which you like best. iFit memberships also include nutritional tips and sleep advice.

Based on a user’s fitness profile, including fitness equipment on hand, the iFit program sends three personally tailored workouts each day. Some Nordictrack equipment includes a one- to three-year iFit membership subscription in the purchase price. The iFit program is created by the same company that owns NordicTrack, Bowflex, and several other brands. Owning NordicTrack isn’t required for an iFit membership. If you do own NordicTrack equipment, however, iFit transmits workouts directly to the machines and controls the speed, resistance, incline, and factors during the exercise. An iFit membership is an excellent idea for anyone who wants engagement while training and during workout sessions but doesn’t want to take the time to travel to a gym or fitness studio.

