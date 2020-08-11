Ben Ikin Brisbane Broncos CEO plans, Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith is at the top of Ben Ikin’s wish list if he’s named Brisbane Broncos CEO.

Ikin, the youngest player to be picked for an Origin match, submitted his application for the chief executive position made vacant by Paul White at the end of the year.

The former Bronco, who was part of the club’s 2000 premiership team, has already begun compiling a list of issues that would be tackled first up which tends to suggest he’s a front-runner for the position.

The Fox Sports presenter said on NRL 360 that he would go “hard” on trying to recruit Smith and has been keeping an eye on the player market about potential signings for the club.

“(Smith’s) a franchise player and he brings a whole lot of standards and professionalism in the week leading up to games and the 80 minutes every week that you would want the rest of that squad to live every single day they walk through the door.”

Ben Ikin has some big plans. (Getty)

Ikin said he wouldn’t go in and make wholesale changes to staff and the playing group straight away, rather ask questions and get to the bottom of why some of the decisions have been made in relation to roster retention.

“I want to know what’s at fault.

“The list, you have heard me say, is in bad shape. In fact I used the word disgusting. I want to know how it got that way, I want to know the separation of duties between the general manager of football and the coach.

“Once I know who’s responsible for what I can then start to apportion blame.

“I go in with an appetite for change, you know why? Because if things don’t change based on what I’m currently seeing it is going to get worse and that would be people and process.”

He also revealed the club’s salary cap situation that would be at the top of his list.

“You know (the salary cap) is the first thing I would review.”

Cameron Smith is on Ben Ikin’s wish list. (Getty)

Ikin said he has his own ideas about recruiting players and has been keeping tabs on on the player market but admitted that the club’s issues stem from problems with its culture.

“I’ve been doing my own list analysis and then scouring the market to see who’s available.

“If you’re looking for senior playmakers there’s not a hell of a lot out there. Blake Green is another one who’ll be in the market next year, Benji Marshall is off-contract, Mitchell Pearce is twelve months away.

“But I’ve got to be honest with you if you’re looking for quick change it’s going to come more through good coaching and good culture than it is buying a silver bullet.

“That’s why you’d go hard for Cameron Smith because he’d solve a lot of problems in one fell swoop.”