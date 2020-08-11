Beenie Man Blasts Billboard For Leaving Him & Bounty Killer Off Cover

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Beenie Man took to social media to call out Billboard after they left him off the cover of ‘The Verzuz Effect.’

Anyone who actually followed the Verzuz battle knows that the Beenie Verzuz Bounty Killer battle is pivotal in redefining the viewing experience.

The pair were the first to battle face to face — the first real good quality match sonically and had the most vibes.

Swizz agreed and reposted a photoshopped edition of the cover with Beenie and Bounty front and center.

