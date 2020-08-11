Home Entertainment Azealia Banks Says She’s ‘Fine’ After Social Media Meltdown

By
Bradley Lamb
Rapper Azealia Banks says she “fine” after she worried fans with posts suggesting she was about to commit suicide.

“I’m fine, better than I was before,” she captioned a selfie.

“What is this obsession u bitches have with my despair?” she asked in a follow-up video.

