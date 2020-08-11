Azealia Banks Says She’s ‘Fine’ After Social Media Meltdown

Rapper Azealia Banks says she “fine” after she worried fans with posts suggesting she was about to commit suicide.

“I’m fine, better than I was before,” she captioned a selfie.

“What is this obsession u bitches have with my despair?” she asked in a follow-up video.

“Show me love when I’m up bitch, not just when I’m down,” she captioned another clip.

Last week, Banks said:

“Yes, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with the constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

She later added, “I’m gonna, like, start looking for voluntary euthanasia options. Because, you know, I don’t have any more defense. I don’t.”

“I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, From my perspective.”