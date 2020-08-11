Apple TV+ Espionage Thriller ‘Tehran’ Premiering on September 25

Upcoming Apple TV+ show “Tehran,” which is described as an espionage thriller, is set to premiere on Friday, September 25, Apple announced today.



There are eight episodes of the first season of “Tehran.” The first three episodes of the series will be available on launch day, and after that, one episode will come out each Friday.

“Tehran” will tell the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

The show stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan, along with Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy. Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce the series.

Other ‌Apple TV‌+ shows coming soon include “Ted Lasso” with Jason Sudeikis and “Long Way Up” with Ewan McGregor.

‌Apple TV‌+ is priced at $4.99 per month and provides access to ‌Apple TV‌+ shows and movies for the whole family. ‌Apple TV‌+ can be viewed on iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Smart TVs from LG and Samsung.