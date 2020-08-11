Apple May Release 4G-Only iPhone 12 in Early 2021

In a research note shared by Business Insider, Wedbush Securities analysts said that Apple may release a cheaper iPhone 12 in early 2021 with no 5G connectivity.

Wedbush initially believed Apple would launch a mix of 4G and 5G ‌iPhone 12‌ models this fall. Following re-examination of Asian supply chains, analysts Daniel Ives, Strecker Backe, and Ahmad Khalil revised the predictions, concluding that they now expect multiple 5G ‌iPhone 12‌ models this fall, and one cheaper 4G-only model in early 2021.

Ives told Business Insider that this 4G-only variant could launch around February, and would be cheaper than 5G ‌iPhone 12‌ models, with a price around $800. He added that the 5G ‌iPhone 12‌ models are unlikely to be more expensive than the current prices of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, despite the additional connectivity features.

“Price points will be aggressive as Apple goes after their broader customer base,” Ives commented. “Especially in a recession, in a COVID-19 backdrop, they need to make sure they’re hitting all price categories.”

A total of four OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes are expected in fall 2020. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price.

It has been reported that the different sizes may see a staggered launch. During Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that Apple is expecting to release this year’s iPhones later than usual.