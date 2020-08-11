Apple Developer App Gains Improved Audio Quality for Faster Playback and Better Link Sharing

Apple today updated its Apple Developer app with some minor improvements that enhance link sharing and video playback.

According to the app’s release notes, audio quality has been improved when playing videos at rates other than 1x, and there are improvements to link sharing. Apple says there are also “various enhancements and bug fixes.”

The Apple Developer app used to be known as the WWDC app, but it was rebranded to the Apple Developer app in late 2019. Apple makes the Apple Developer app available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, with the Mac version of the app having been released in June ahead of the 2020 WWDC event.

The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

