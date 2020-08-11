Andersen Global Enhances Africa Platform With the Addition of Law Firm in Gabon

Article content

SAN FRANCISCO — Further strengthening its global platform and adding breadth to its regional footprint in Central Africa, Andersen Global announces its expansion into Gabon through a Collaboration Agreement with Libreville-based Business & Law Consulting (B & Law Consulting).

The law firm, founded in 2017, is composed of more than 10 professionals who advise businesses in the areas of contract, corporate, commercial, tax, international trade, employments and general business law.

“We are devoted to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions and maintain transparency and independence when handling client matters,” Managing Partner Khadidjatou Boussougou said. “Collaborating with Andersen Global is a great opportunity for us to continue to build our momentum and improve the quality of the services offered to our clients at an international level.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said, “I am impressed with the level of efficiency and enthusiasm that B & Law Consulting demonstrates. We share a common vision of ensuring the highest quality of client service through our aligned values. This collaboration will continue to further enhance our build-out in Africa and ensures we continue to maintain comprehensive geographic coverage.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 188 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

