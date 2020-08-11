Alexis Skyy’s New Man Has A Message For People Who Try To Tell Him About Alexis’ Sexual History

Alexis Skyy has been getting wined and dined by her new man “Raj.” While their fresh relationship is blooming, it seems as though Raj has a problem with people stepping to him trying to tell him about his girl.

Raj co-signed a message he put on his Instagram story letting people know he doesn’t care about what people have to say about his boo Alexis.

“I don’t need y’all coming and telling me about the female I’m dealing with,” the guy in the video that Raj shared said. “‘Yo, you know he killed that. You know he did this. You know she used to’…I don’t care because before I entered that p***y, I dust it off, kissed it up to God and it’s clean!”

Raj shared this video after he gifted Alexis some new bags, a post that may have opened the floodgates for some haterade.

“God made dirt and dirt don’t hurt. But God made me and I make a b***h p***y squirt. Me and you different n***a,” the man in the video said. “I know what the f**k I’m doing! So before I enter that p***y, dust it off, kiss it up to God and we good.”

Alexis has been trying to keep this relationship under wraps for a few weeks now but with the recent grand gestures between them, it seems they’re ready to become IG official.

Alexis already called out male critics on a similar topic but as for this situation, it does appear that the both of them are unbothered.

