AFL news, Shane McInnes column

Think you know who will win the AFL premiership this year? Well, think again.

Never has premiership favouritism been more hotly-contested than what it is in 2020.

Over the first 11 rounds, five different teams have been the short-priced favourite with TAB to take out this year’s flag: Richmond, Collingwood, Brisbane, GWS Giants and West Coast.

And the struggle to ascertain who is the genuine premiership fancy among punters is exemplified by the fact that the current favourite (West Coast Eagles at $4.50) is the longest-priced favourite after 11 rounds since 2016.

But in determining the premiership favourite in this most abnormal of seasons, it seems to me two clubs have been conspicuously left out of the conversation.

Sure, Richmond are the reigning premiers. Brisbane won’t have to leave Queensland for the remainder of the season and could have a home ground advantage with the Gabba set to host the Grand Final. And the Eagles have been all-conquering since round five, with six consecutive wins.

Port Adelaide, led by Tom Jonas (R), deserves more respect as a serious premiership threat. (Getty)

On Friday night, Geelong plays Port Adelaide in neutral territory at Metricon Stadium in what could be a Grand Final preview.

Speculative – absolutely. But to ignore either of these teams in the race to the premiership is a gross miscalculation.

Let’s start with Port Adelaide. How can the side that has sat on top of the ladder since the opening round of the season not be the premiership favourite?

Forget about recent Port Adelaide sides, which have failed to play finals in four of the past five years. The team of 2020 again has the Power surging, with just two losses for the year.

Ken Hinkley has this team playing one of the most attacking brands of footy in the competition and more importantly, he’s got the players enjoying it. The youthful exuberance of Connor Rozee, Xavier Duursma, Zak Butters and Mitch Georgiades is infectious throughout the whole group, while skipper Tom Jonas and key forward Charlie Dixon are in All-Australian form.

Added with their sublime pressure and ferocity around the ball, this team has all the attributes to secure Port Adelaide its second AFL premiership.

Yes, the Power lost to Brisbane, but wins against West Coast, GWS and Richmond (in what was the game of the season) has this team ticking all the boxes, and a win against Geelong this weekend may finally see the football world stand up and take note.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has his team playing a damaging, infectious brand of footy. (Getty)

The Cats, too, deserve their plaudits and should demand to be in the premiership conversation.

Whilst not as dominant so far this season as Port Adelaide, the depth and talent of the list means Geelong remains a formidable force. This was none more evident than on Monday night, when the Cats recorded their biggest win of the year (59 points) against St Kilda.

A warning to the remainder of the competition? It certainly appears so.

Remember, too, since their drought breaking premiership 13 years ago, the Cats have been a continual threat for all bar one season (2015). And that threat is looking more and more ominous as we approach this year’s finals series.

Sam Menegola has been sensational for Geelong this season. (Getty)

Amid the festival of footy, Chris Scott’s tactical rotation policy has worked a treat, with players benefiting from an extended break.

At 32, Tom Hawkins shows no signs of slowing down, now equal-leader in the Coleman Medal with Josh Kennedy, while after failing to get a game at Hawthorn and Fremantle early in his career, Sam Menegola is playing the best footy of his life and would be leading Geelong’s best and fairest by the length of the Flemington straight.

The most pleasing aspect for the Cats is there’s no longer that continued reliance on the holy trinity of Dangerfield, Selwood and Ablett.

Do you want them playing? Absolutely! But to know that players around them can fill the void speaks to Geelong’s depth in a season where flexibility is everything.

Geelong coach Chris Scott addresses his players during their rout of St Kilda. (Getty)

Chris Scott has been widely criticised in the past for failing to get the most out of his team in finals (the Cats have won just two of their past eight finals) and that certainly puts a question mark over Geelong. But with the ideal mix of youth and experience, the Cats are primed for what may well be their last tilt at a flag with this current group.

In a season of unknowns, it’s only right the clear favourite for the flag remains one, too.

But for mine, it’s the Power and the Cats, two clubs regularly left out of the conversation, that have the potential to do the greatest damage come finals.

Friday night’s match might just show you why.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes.