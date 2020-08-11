According to an email sent to podcast producers, Amazon says it will add free podcasts in Amazon Music, for both free and paid tiers, and on Audible (Matthew Keys/The Desk)

Matthew Keys / The Desk:

According to an email sent to podcast producers, Amazon says it will add free podcasts in Amazon Music, for both free and paid tiers, and on Audible  —  Amazon will incorporate free podcasts into its Amazon Music and Audible products, according to a confidential email distributed to podcast producers on Monday.

