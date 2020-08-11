Matthew Keys / The Desk:
According to an email sent to podcast producers, Amazon says it will add free podcasts in Amazon Music, for both free and paid tiers, and on Audible — Amazon will incorporate free podcasts into its Amazon Music and Audible products, according to a confidential email distributed to podcast producers on Monday.
According to an email sent to podcast producers, Amazon says it will add free podcasts in Amazon Music, for both free and paid tiers, and on Audible (Matthew Keys/The Desk)
Matthew Keys / The Desk: