A Video Of Shia LaBeouf’s COVID Test Went Viral

Look, maybe it’s because I’ve seen too many pics of celebrities hanging out with famous folks maskless, or because I haven’t interacted with a man IRL in who knows how long, but watching Shia LaBeouf happily getting tested for COVID is doing it for me.
On Monday, TikToker @gtdubs91, whose name is Tyler Wilson, uploaded a video of Shia getting a nose swab test. Since Shia has no social media and Tyler’s based in Nashville, it’s unclear how Tyler got his hands on it. But the video quickly went viral because Shia’s so damn charming in it.
After being asked to confirm his date of birth, Shia asks the person administering the nose swab test her name.
Then, when someone next to him asks if one nostril is “less deep” than the other, he kindly assures that it’s “the same thing.”
The nose swab test can be pretty uncomfortable. Yesterday, I saw a grown man squirm while being tested because he couldn’t stand having a swab up his nose. And as someone who’s been tested a couple of times already, I can say that while it’s not the worst thing, it’s definitely not great. But Shia handled it like a champ.
He was extremely sweet to Yesenia, saying “Aw, you got a sweet touch! What are they talking about?! What are you talking about?!”
Honestly, I didn’t have a crush on Shia before this, but now I’m in love. I think this tweet sums it up:
So, in case it’s not clear, being kind to healthcare workers and taking necessary health precautions is hot as hell!!! So please do it!
