6ix9ine Injures His Arm After He’s ‘Caught Lacking’ in the Streets

The ‘PUNANI’ singer has to go to the hospital to receive treatment for his injury, but later is still able to go shopping in the mall, where he draws a large crowd.

Has Tekashi 6ix9ine been caught lacking in the street? The New York City rapper, who has been bragging about his new lifestyle on social media since his home confinement ended on August 1, has got injured while out and about in the Big Apple.

On Tuesday, August 11, the 24-year-old posted a video of him visiting a hospital to get a treatment for his injury. He appeared to injure his arm and cried in pain while he had a cast fitted on his arm in the clip. It’s unclear how he got the injury, but he told his followers in the caption, “I got caught lacking in these streets.”

The injury, however, didn’t stop the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, from enjoying his newfound freedom. Shortly after posting the video of his hospital visit, he shared another clip showing him on a shopping spree.

The “TROLLZ” hitmaker drew a large crowd while visiting a mall, where he was seen being followed by dozens of people trying get a glimpse of the star while he made his way through the retail establishment.

A couple of local law enforcement officers had to help him navigate his way through the large crowd though 6ix9ine already had his own security team to escort him wherever he goes. In an accompanying caption, he bragged, “I will forever be the King of New York and it makes y’all so mad that IM OUTSIDE EVERYDAY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Prior to this, things got a little intense during 6ix9ine’s outing in Harlem over the weekend. On Sunday, a video surfaced showing one of his bodyguards getting into a fight with a man, who reportedly got upset after his bodyguard took his phone for “talking s**t and recording 6ix9ine.”

6ix9ine was seen outside a black car and taunting the goon before the goon stepped out of his own car and confronted the bodyguard. During the scuffle, another man, who appeared to another of the rapper’s bodyguards, pulled a gun on the goon and a woman was heard yelling, “Don’t shoot!”

The man then put down his weapon as the fight, which was no longer captured on camera, has seemingly dissolved. Most of the men then retreated to their own vehicles before they left the scene. Luckily, no one seemed to be injured in the scuffle.