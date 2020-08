Hilary Duff. Brenda Song. Miley Cyrus. Romeo Miller. If you’re a child of the 2000s, then you don’t just recognize these names, you know them — and their TV shows — very well. Read on for a look at some of the biggest child stars of the decade that brought us the iPhone, Facebook, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. We’ll get you caught up on what these idols from the Disney Channel, Nick, and more are up to today.