10 longest overtime games in NHL Stanley Cup playoffs history

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

If you love overtime, you’re in luck because there’s a whole lot of it come Stanley Cup playoffs time. There are no 3-on-3 overtime periods or shootouts to be found at this time of year.

Every postseason features thrilling overtime finishes, but while many of them are decided within a few minutes of extra time, some need a lot more than even one overtime period.

These are the 10 longest overtime games in Stanley Cup playoffs history.

  • SCORE: Montreal Canadiens 2, New YorkRangers 1 (Stanley Cup semifinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH: 68:52 (4th overtime)

    WINNER: Gus Rivers

  • SCORE: Dallas 2, San Jose 1 (Western Conference semifinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH:69:03 (4th overtime)

    WINNER: Brenden Morrow

  • SCORE: Toronto 3, Detroit 2 (Stanley Cup semifinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH: 70:18 (4th overtime)

    WINNER: Jack McLean

  • SCORE:Vancouver 5, Dallas 4 (Western Conference quarterfinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH: 78:06 (4th overtime)

    WINNER: Henrik Sedin

  • SCORE: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2 (Eastern Conference quarterfinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH:79:15 (4th overtime)

    WINNER: Petr Nedved

  • SCORE:Anaheim 4, Dallas 3 (Western Conference semifinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH:80:48 (5th overtime)

    WINNER: Petr Sykora

  • SCORE: Tampa Bay3, Columbus 2 (first round)

    OVERTIME LENGTH: 90:27 (5th overtime)

    WINNER: Brayden Point

  • SCORE: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1 (Eastern Conference semifinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH: 92:01(5th overtime)

    WINNER: Keith Primeau

  • SCORE:Toronto 1, Boston 0 (Stanley Cup semifinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH:104:46 (6th overtime)

    WINNER: Ken Doraty

  • SCORE: Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0 (Stanley Cupsemifinal)

    OVERTIME LENGTH: 116 minutes, 30 seconds (6th overtime)

    WINNER: Mud Bruneteau

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR