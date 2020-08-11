10 longest overtime games in NHL Stanley Cup playoffs history

If you love overtime, you’re in luck because there’s a whole lot of it come Stanley Cup playoffs time. There are no 3-on-3 overtime periods or shootouts to be found at this time of year.

Every postseason features thrilling overtime finishes, but while many of them are decided within a few minutes of extra time, some need a lot more than even one overtime period.

These are the 10 longest overtime games in Stanley Cup playoffs history.