10 longest overtime games in NHL Stanley Cup playoffs history

If you love overtime, you’re in luck because there’s a whole lot of it come Stanley Cup playoffs time. There are no 3-on-3 overtime periods or shootouts to be found at this time of year.
Every postseason features thrilling overtime finishes, but while many of them are decided within a few minutes of extra time, some need a lot more than even one overtime period.
These are the 10 longest overtime games in Stanley Cup playoffs history.
SCORE: Montreal Canadiens 2, New YorkRangers 1 (Stanley Cup semifinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH: 68:52 (4th overtime)
WINNER: Gus Rivers
SCORE: Dallas 2, San Jose 1 (Western Conference semifinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH:69:03 (4th overtime)
WINNER: Brenden Morrow
SCORE: Toronto 3, Detroit 2 (Stanley Cup semifinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH: 70:18 (4th overtime)
WINNER: Jack McLean
SCORE:Vancouver 5, Dallas 4 (Western Conference quarterfinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH: 78:06 (4th overtime)
WINNER: Henrik Sedin
SCORE: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2 (Eastern Conference quarterfinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH:79:15 (4th overtime)
WINNER: Petr Nedved
SCORE:Anaheim 4, Dallas 3 (Western Conference semifinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH:80:48 (5th overtime)
WINNER: Petr Sykora
SCORE: Tampa Bay3, Columbus 2 (first round)
OVERTIME LENGTH: 90:27 (5th overtime)
WINNER: Brayden Point
SCORE: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1 (Eastern Conference semifinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH: 92:01(5th overtime)
WINNER: Keith Primeau
SCORE:Toronto 1, Boston 0 (Stanley Cup semifinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH:104:46 (6th overtime)
WINNER: Ken Doraty
SCORE: Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0 (Stanley Cupsemifinal)
OVERTIME LENGTH: 116 minutes, 30 seconds (6th overtime)
WINNER: Mud Bruneteau