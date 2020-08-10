Zoe Kravitz Blasts Hulu for Lack of Diversity Following ‘High Fidelity’ Cancellation

WENN

Zoe Kravitz is calling out Hulu for its lack of diversity. The actress has taken a jab at the network publicly, days after her series on the streaming platform, “High Fidelity“, was canceled after one season.

“i wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck,” she wrote alongside a picture of her and her co-stars.

<br />

Some celebrity fans reacted to her post as Mindy Kaling wrote in the comment section, “Oh I loved #HighFidelity! This is sad news.” Zoe’s “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon also chimed in, saying, “I am so sad. I loved this show.”

Lena Waithe, meanwhile, wrote, “NOOOOOOO!!! I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season.”

Tessa Thompson then commented on Saturday, August 8, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much.” In her response to Tessa’s comment, Zoe threw a shade at Hulu. “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait,” so she replied. When it comes to series with black woman in the lead, Hulu only has limited series “Little Fires Everywhere“.

Some fans were also angered by the cancellation. “This is why their decision was so nonsensical! Cancelling this show, taking away this nuanced portrayal of a woman of color …one of their worst decisions,” wrote a fan. “Btw, where was the promo? I only found out about this show by stumbling upon an article online.”

“High Fidelity” was inspired by Nick Hornby’s novel and the 2000 John Cusack film which starred her mother Lisa Bonet. It centered on Zoe’s Rob, a record store owner who is a pop culture nut and loves a good “Top 5” list.