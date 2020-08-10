Zion Williamson to sit on Tuesday for eliminated Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry confirmed on Monday that star rookie Zion Williamson is among three players will not feature versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, Williamson and forward Brandon Ingram are suffering from right knee soreness. Guard Jrue Holiday is dealing with a right elbow contusion.

“But it’s just a precautionary thing, really,” Gentry said of the absences. “We sat down and just agreed that it’s the right thing to do right now.”

New Orleans was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention following Sunday’s results, so there is little reason to risk the long-term health of Williamson or any other potential future cornerstones. The 20-year-old rookie, who didn’t make his pro debut until January, underwent surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus in October.

Williamson averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds across 24 appearances. The Pelicans finish the campaign on Thursday versus the Orlando Magic.