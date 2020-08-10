WENN

In a sneak peek of an upcoming ‘GMA’ interview, the Duke of Sussex sits down with civil rights activist Rashad Robinson to talk about what must be done to end systemic racism.

Prince Harry has used his voice to raise more awareness on the importance of social change and the battle against racial injustice. When addressing the complex issue plaguing the country and around the world, the Duke of Sussex called out those who are not actively participating in the fight to end systemic racism, branding them “part of the problem.”

The husband of Meghan Markle shared his thought during an interview with “Good Morning America” that was aired on Monday, August 10. Speaking to civil rights activist and Color of Change president Rashad Robinson on the matter, he first pointed out that the battle for change “is not down to the Black community.”

“We have to go to the root of the problem, to the source of the problem and actually fix it there,” the 35-year-old royal stressed. He went on to call out those choosing to stay quiet. “Why wouldn’t you want to be part of the solution? And that to me is, if you can’t answer that honestly then I think you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution,” he stated.





About Harry’s stance, Rashad told ABC News that the younger brother of Prince William “was really reaching out to people who are not yet involved… people who are sitting on the sidelines, who may even think that it’s bad, but haven’t done anything.” He added, “I think that what he was asking and what he was inviting people into was the opportunity to be a part of making a difference.”

Harry has been so vocal about racial inequality. When making a surprise appearance during the 2020 Diana Awards on July 1, the youngest son of Prince Charles and Lady Diana told young changemakers, “I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards, as they honor the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you.”

Addressing the Black Live Matter movement, the father of one said, “Right now, we are seeing situations around the world where division, isolation, and anger are dominating, as pain and trauma come to the surface. ” He added, “My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past.”

“I, too, am sorry – sorry that we haven’t got the world to a place you deserve it to be. Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you,” he stated near the end of his speech. “I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading.”

In early August, Harry called on business leaders to consider their roles in “stoking a crisis of hate.” Writing an op-ed for Fast Company, he noted how he and his wife have been trying to find a way to “remodel the architecture of our online community in a way defined more by compassion than hate; by truth instead of misinformation; by equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fear-mongering; by free, rather than weaponized, speech.”