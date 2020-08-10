Your Monday Briefing

Clashes after a win for ‘Europe’s last dictator’

President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is facing the biggest outpouring of dissent during his 26 years of autocratic rule, was on course Sunday to win a sixth term in office, in an election his critics dismissed as rigged.

According to a government-sponsored exit poll released after voting ended, Mr. Lukashenko won just under 80 percent of the vote against four rivals, avoiding a runoff vote.

Tension escalated on Sunday evening after a police truck rammed into a crowd of protesters blocking a major avenue in Minsk, Belarus’s capital, injuring several people. Security forces also used stun grenades and water cannons to break up crowds of opposition supporters.

Often called “Europe’s last dictator,” Mr. Lukashenko controls vote counting, a vast security apparatus and a state media machine. But anger is growing over the faltering economy, his bungling of the pandemic and a rift with Russia, a longstanding ally.