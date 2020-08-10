WNBA and Twitter renews their streaming partnership

Monday, the WNBA and Twitter has announced the renewal of their partnership.
The WNBA live regular-season games will air 10 episodes on Twitter and will be hosted by alternative commenters, with analysts like LaChina Robinson and Ros Gold-Onwude. WNBA games will feature integration with other Twitter content in digital broadcast; therefore, fans can interact with the commentators.
“Twitter continues to be an integral part of the WNBA’s media landscape and providing innovation on their platform during this unique season will elevate fan engagement to a whole new level,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “This continued partnership enables our passionate supporters and fans to connect directly to our game and to experience WNBA basketball from wherever they are.”
The first game will take place Wednesday, August 12th with the Seattle Storm facing the Atlanta Dream. 10 out of the 22 games, will air on Twitter. In addition to Twitter, the will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV and WNBA League Pass.
This season will take place in Bradenton, Flordia at IMG Academy the Official Home of the 2020 WNBA season.
The regular season will conclude on September 12th and will be followed by traditional playoffs and Finals.
Here’s the WNBA 2020 schedule of live games on Twitter.
Image Credit: WNBA
Source: WNBA