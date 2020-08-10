Winter is coming: Businesses’ problems far from over as economy reopens

Article content continued

“It’ll be a down year overall, we’re projecting about 80 per cent of revenue compared to last year,” she said.

Margins are so thin for independent retailers such as Poppy Barley that even the slightest increase in costs can push them into uncertain territory.

“We’re still waiting on our landlord to receive CECRA, we are really banking on that,” Barber said.

Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Both the retail and food sectors have somewhat recovered since provincial economies began reopening. The latest employment data from Statistics Canada showed that food service jobs rose by 100,500 in July, although that number was still 300,000 fewer than what it was in February.

But the recovery could be short-lived since many restaurants are relying on patio sales.



Charles Khabouth, chief executive of Ink Entertainment, one of the country’s largest restaurant and bar owners, said 90 per cent of his company’s current revenue is coming from outdoor dining.



Back in April, Khabouth had shut down all 18 of his bars and restaurants in Toronto and Montreal, leaving only one coffee shop open for takeout. But he said business has been roaring since patios were allowed to open in late June.

“Traffic outdoors has been overwhelming, sales are skyrocketing, people are so happy to be out,” he said. “We have under 100 cases a day in Ontario, you’d be a very unlucky person to catch this virus.”

Cabana Pool Bar, Ink’s flagship day club in downtown Toronto, has now been converted into a restaurant — one that Khabouth said is seating about 1,000 people per day.