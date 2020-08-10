What time is the NHL Draft lottery? TV channel, odds & more to watch the Phase 2 drawing

NHL fans will get to see which franchise gets the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft on Monday when Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery unfolds.

While picks 2-8 have already been determined by Phase 1, the coveted top spot is up for grabs and will likely go to a team that was already a borderline playoff contender this year. The Oilers, Penguins, Maple Leafs and Predators are among the eight teams eligible for the No. 1 selection.

Here’s what you should know about the rather confusing Phase 2 process, including the start time and TV channel to watch it unfold.

MORE: How Phase 2 of the lottery will work, explained

When is the NHL Draft lottery Phase 2?

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Monday, Aug. 10 Time: 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT

The NHL Draft Lottery Phase 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 10.

How to watch the NHL Draft lottery

TV channel: NBCSN, NHL Network (U.S.) | Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada)

Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network and NHL Network in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The event begins Monday at about 6 p.m. ET.

How does Phase 2 work?

Don’t worry if you’re confused! Most people are.

Think of Phase 2 as the completion of the normal NHL Draft lottery process, allowing teams who hadn’t been eliminated before the NHL restart to now enter the fray. When the league’s seven worst teams participated in the first part of the lottery in June, none won the top pick despite having the best odds to do so. That means one of eight teams sent home from the bubble over the past week will be able to leap into the No. 1 slot.

Every franchise in Phase 2 has equal odds to win the No. 1 overall selection. The other seven teams will be assigned positions 9-15, in inverse order of their points percentages at the time the regular season was paused.

NHL Draft lottery odds

Each of the eight teams not participating in the Stanley Cup playoffs or part of Phase 1 will have a 12.5 percent chance to get the top pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. That includes the Oilers, Penguins and Predators, who were all eliminated from contention this past week.

Pittsburgh hasn’t held the top pick since 2005, when it snapped up Sidney Crosby.

TEAM ODDS PTS. PCT. Minnesota Wild 12.5 pct. .558 Winnipeg Jets 12.5 pct. .563 New York Rangers 12.5 .564 Florida Panthers 12.5 .565 Nashville Predators 12.5 .565 Edmonton Oilers 12.5 .585 Pittsburgh Penguins 12.5 .623 TBD 12.5 TBD

NHL Draft order 2020

Below is the full order of selections for the 2020 NHL Draft ahead of the Phase 2 lottery. Note that the teams in Phase 2 that don’t win the jackpot of the No. 1 selection will pick from the No. 9 slot onward. That makes the Phase 2 event high-stakes and probably league-changing.

After the first 15 picks are set, the remaining 16 slots (No. 16-31) will be determined by the results of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs with the champion tentatively scheduled to pick 31st.

TEAM 1. TBD* 2. Los Angeles Kings 3. Ottawa Senators (via SJS) 4. Detroit Red Wings 5. Ottawa Senators 6. Anaheim Ducks 7. New Jersey Devils 8. Buffalo Sabres 9. TBD* 10. TBD* 11. TBD* 12. TBD* 13. TBD* 14. TBD* 15. TBD*

* To be determined by Phase 2 of 2020 NHL Draft Lottery