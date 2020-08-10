WATCH | Raped, stabbed and left for dead in South Africa, where a woman is killed every 3 hours

People of the Eersterust community during the Stop Violence Against Women March in Pretoria.

Every three hours, a woman is killed in South Africa, according to government statistics.

Gender-based violence is a huge problem, and the government is working on legislation to end it.

But activists say change is not happening fast enough, and it is still a long way off.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg: