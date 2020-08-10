Wall Street opens slightly higher after Trump’s virus relief orders By

© . The 11 Wall St. door of the NYSE is seen in New
() – U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average () rose 54.73 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 27,488.21. The S,amp;P 500 () opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.14%, at 3,356.04. The Nasdaq Composite () gained 22.74 points, or 0.21%, to 11,033.73 at the opening bell.
