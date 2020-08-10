WA security guard entered couple’s hotel quarantine room ‘looking for TV remote’

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has played down concerns over a “very minor” hotel quarantine breach involving a security guard.

Mr McGowan told reporters today the guard incorrectly entered the room of a couple in Perth’s Mercure Hotel looking for a television remote.

It is believed the incident occurred around 9pm on Saturday night.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has played down concerns over a ‘very minor’ hotel quarantine breach involving a security guard who incorrectly entered the room of a couple in Perth’s Mercure Hotel looking for a television remote. (Nine)

“He went to the wrong room. It was an accident, it was human error,” the premier said.

“He stood at the door, the people inside the room didn’t come near him, he was in proximity for 30 seconds. He’s now gone into a form of quarantine.”

The guard, his close contacts and the couple involved have all been tested for COVID-19 in light of the accidental breach.

“I expect that that will show that there has been no adverse health outcomes,” Mr McGowan said.

The guard, his close contacts and the couple involved have all been tested for COVID-19 in light of the accidental breach. (Instagram – Mercure Hotels)

He also said that the couple had been contacted by a WA Health and Wellbeing team to check they were ok after the incident and to issue a formal apology.

It comes after around 50 Australian Defence Force personnel were deployed to WA to bolster the state’s hotel quarantine efforts.

“They’ve been trained and advised of the protocols around our hotels and the sorts of things we do,” Mr McGowan said today.